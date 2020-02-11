Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong said that he drew the cover to the band's latest album Father of All on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Armstrong said on Monday that he drew a unicorn on the album cover to help hide the project's full, explicit title. The album was also originally titled American Idiot Part Two as a joke.

"I said there's no way because of censorship," Armstrong recalled about being worried about the album's title.

"I said, 'Well just put a [explicit] unicorn on it' and so I drew the unicorn," he continued.

Green Day will be embarking on a tour with fellow bands Weezer and Fall Out Boy starting in June.

"I think it's going to be somewhere between a hella mega party and a rolling barbecue," member Mike Dirnt said about the tour.

"We've known Weezer forever and then Fall Out Boy, they are our children so it's nice to hang out with your kids," Armstrong added.

Green Day also performed "Oh Yeah!" from Father of All on the Late Late Show stage.