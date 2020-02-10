"The Good Doctor" star Antonia Thomas attends the EE British Academy Film Awards on February 2016. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

"The Good Doctor" star Freddie Highmore. The show will return for Season 4 on ABC. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- ABC has renewed medical drama The Good Doctor for a fourth season, the network announced on Monday.

The Good Doctor stars Freddie Highmore in the lead role as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

David Shore created the series and serves as showrunner. Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee and Paige Spara also star.

The show is currently in its third season.

The Good Doctor is ABC's most-watched show after adding in 35 days of delayed viewing across all linear and digital platforms, averaging 15.6 million total viewers.

"The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity," president, ABC Entertainment Karey Burke said in a statement.

"David Shore's thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore's nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made the series a breakout hit over the past three season, and I'm excited to see where they takes us next," she continued.