Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Monday that they have renewed Sex Education starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson for a third season.

The streaming service made the announcement on Twitter alongside a painting of the show's cast.

Sex Education Season 2 launched on Netflix in January.

The series follows Butterfield's Otis whose mother Jean (Anderson) is a sex therapist. Otis sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his school with help from his friend Maeve (Emma Mackey).

Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Aimee Lou Wood and Tanya Reynolds also star.

Sex Education is created, written and executive produced by Laurie Nunn.