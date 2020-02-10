Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series I Am Not Okay with This.

The streaming service shared a poster for the show Monday featuring Sophia Lillis as high school student Sydney.

The poster shows Sydney (Lillis) standing in the middle of a street in her small town while drenched in blood.

I Am Not Okay with this is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name. The series follows Sydney as she navigates high school and explores her newfound superhuman powers.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer featuring Sydney and her classmate Stanley, played by Wyatt Olef. The series co-stars Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis.

I Am Not Okay with This hails from The End of the [Expletive] World producer Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall. Stranger Things producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen serve as executive producers.

Lillis and Olef previously co-starred as Beverly and Stanley and It and It: Chapter Two.

I Am Not Okay with This starts streaming Feb. 26.