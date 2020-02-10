William Peterson played Gil Grissom on the CBS series "CSI." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A CSI: Crime Scene Investigation event series is in early stages of development at CBS.

Variety reported Monday that CBS may revive the forensics crime drama as a limited event series.

The revival would be released in honor of the show's 20th anniversary, which falls in October. CSI had a 15-season run on CBS from 2000 to 2015.

Deadline said CBS hopes to secure original cast members for the revival. William Peterson and Jorja Fox, who played Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, have reportedly been approached, although no formal offers have been made.

CBS is in talks with original series creator Anthony Zuiker, executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer and the show's creative team, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Jason Tracey will write the script.

Sources said the event series would take place in Las Vegas, the setting of the original series.

CSI is one of CBS' best-known and most-watched shows. The series co-starred Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Laurence Fishburne, Paul Guilfoyle, Eric Szmanda, Robert David Hall, Wallace Langham, Elisabeth Harnois, Ted Danson and Elisabeth Shue.

CSI inspired the spinoffs CSI: Miami, CSI: NY and CSI: Cyber, which have since ended.