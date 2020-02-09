Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Entertainer RuPaul guest hosted Saturday Night Live this weekend and gave cast member Pete Davidson's recurring character Chad a drag makeover.

In the pre-recorded video, RuPaul was all glammed up for a photo shoot when he decided it was time to let someone else bask in the spotlight.

For some reason, the unenthusiastic Chad -- who was in the room where the photo shoot took place -- caught RuPaul's eye.

"There's something dynamic about you, boy," RuPaul told Chad, to which the younger man replied, "OK," then tried on a gown, heels and makeup at RuPaul's direction.

"There's a queen inside of you, Chad, all she needs is a crown," RuPaul said, challenging him to "lip sync for your life."

"OK," Chad said, taking the stage, making little attempt to dazzle before walking off and falling into a food table.

"Do you want to be the greatest drag queen in the world?" RuPaul asked Chad.

"No," Chad shrugged.

"Then turn and walk away." his mentor instructed.

"OK, bye, Rupple, Chad said, leaving the room.