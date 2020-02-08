John Goodman attends the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry arrive at the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center's "An Evening With Women" in 2014 in Beverly Hills.File Photo by Helga Esteb/ Shutterstock.com

Laurie Metcalf and the cast of "The Conners' will appear in a commercial spot during the Oscars Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Stars of The Conners will appear as their sitcom characters and comment on nominees and winners during a commercial break for the ABC telecast of the Oscars ceremony Sunday.

"TheConners are going LIVE during the #Oscars in honor of #TheConnersLive on Tuesday at 8|7c on ABC!" the show's Twitter feed said Friday.

Cast members will discuss memorable moments from the high-profile prize presentation in real time.

"We'll know within a minute or so of the live promo happening what the last award or few awards were and if anything was interesting about them," Conners show-runner Bruce Helford told Variety. "We'll write something or the cast will chime in and say, 'Oh I want to say this.'"

The segment is intended to promote Tuesday's planned live episode of the show, which will incorporate the characters' responses to the New Hampshire presidential primary.

The Conners -- a spinoff of the classic comedy Roseanne -- stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey.