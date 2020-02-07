Beloved animated character "Shaun the Sheep" is getting a 2021 holiday special. Image courtesy of the BBC

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The BBC said it plans to air a half-hour Christmas special called A Winter's Tale From Shaun the Sheep in 2021.

"Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing," a press release said. "Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else's present? Prepare for a 'Santastic' adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!"

Aardman Animations is to begin filming the special at the end of this year. The studio is also known for creating the movies The Pirates! Band of Misfits, Chicken Run, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, Early Man and Shaun the Sheep Movie.

Shaun pops up in various Aardman productions and has headlined his own animated TV show on the BBC since 2007.

"Aardman lovingly produce stories with warmth, personality and humor, so we are truly delighted that, following the huge success of The Farmer's Llamas, the next project in our continuing relationship is another wonderful Shaun the Sheep special," Sue Deeks, head of BBC program acquisition, said in a statement Thursday.

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas aired as a 2015 Christmas special.