Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is giving insight into her decision to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

The 32-year-old television personality discussed her exit from the MTV series while appearing with co-stars Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Deena Cortese on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in its third season. Polizzi won't return for Season 4 if the show is renewed.

"There was a lot of decisions that went into that," she said on Ellen. "But I basically had to just think about my kids and where I'm at in my life right now. It's just really, really hard for me to leave and film the show with three kids now.

Polizzi agreed with guest host Snoop Dogg that she's leaving the show to focus on her kids.

"Yeah, mommy is like my number one thing right now," she said. Polizzi has son Lorenzo, 7, daughter Giovanna, 5, and son Angelo, 8 months, with her husband, Jionni LaValle.

Polizzi, Farley, Sorrentino and Cortese initially starred on Jersey Shore, which had a six-season run from 2009 to 2012. The co-stars said it's "crazy" and a "nightmare" to look back at their first season.

"Sometimes I'm like, 'Why didn't my friends tell me I look like a clown?'" Cortese said. "Because the makeup I used to do..."

"I hate my bangs," Polizzi added.

Polizzi announced her decision to leave Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on her podcast in December.

"I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," she said. "And I wanna be home with the kids. I don't mind a here and there going to dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."