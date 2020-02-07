Amy Forsyth arrives on the red carpet at "The Seagull" New York screening in 2018 in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Michael Chiklis attends the premiere of "The Do-Over" in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Mark Feuerstein co-stars with Michael Chiklis in the Paramount Network series "Coyote." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Royal Pains alum Mark Feuerstein and The Practice actress Kelli Williams have joined the cast of Paramount Network's upcoming series, Coyote.

The ensemble will also include Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D'Ugo, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell, as well as the previously announced Michael Chiklis.

Michelle MacLaren -- whose credits include Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad -- is directing the pilot and executive producing the series. It is expected to debut this summer.

David Graziano of American Gods and Southland fame is serving as show-runner.

"Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America," a press release said. "Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties."