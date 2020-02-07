Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Royal Pains alum Mark Feuerstein and The Practice actress Kelli Williams have joined the cast of Paramount Network's upcoming series, Coyote.
The ensemble will also include Daniel Mora, Emy Mena, George Pullar, Amy Forsyth, Ross Phillips, Romina D'Ugo, Bobby Daniel Rodriguez, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Jose Pablo Cantillo and Drew Powell, as well as the previously announced Michael Chiklis.
Michelle MacLaren -- whose credits include Game of Thrones and Breaking Bad -- is directing the pilot and executive producing the series. It is expected to debut this summer.
David Graziano of American Gods and Southland fame is serving as show-runner.
"Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America," a press release said. "Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties."