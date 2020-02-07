The Weeknd will perform on "SNL." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Craig is set to host "SNL." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

John Mulaney is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on Feb. 29. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney and film star Daniel Craig have been booked as guest hosts for Saturday Night Live this winter.

Mulaney will take the reins on Feb. 29, but accepting the gig required him to cancel a stand-up engagement he had planned.

"I am terribly sorry to move the show again. It is now rescheduled for April 10. I will be there no matter what. I love you Toronto. Also I'm afraid of Lorne so I do what he says," Mulaney tweeted, referring to SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Former Talking Heads lead singer David Byrne will also perform on SNL Feb. 29.

Craig will host the March 7 edition of the show when singer-songwriter The Weeknd will provide the musical entertainment.

Craig's next James Bond adventure No Time to Die is due in theaters on April 10.

Appearing on this weekend's episode of SNL will be entertainer RuPaul and pop star Justin Bieber.