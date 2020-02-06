Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Velveteen Dream returned from injury on WWE NXT and got his revenge against The Undisputed Era.

Dream made his long-awaited return on Wednesday after NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era battled Tommaso Ciampa with Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne in the main event.

The Undisputed Era had earlier in the night attacked Ciampa after looking for him all throughout the NXT arena. Riddle and Dunne, known as The BroserWeights, came to Ciampa's aid which led to the match.

The bout ended in a disqualification after Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong entered the ring and saved Cole from Ciampa. The dominant group then took out their rivals one by one.

Cole grabbed a yellow spray paint can and put an X on Ciampa's back, a callback to when Ciampa spray painted an X on a table that he put Cole through. The lights in the arena then went out, signaling the arrival of Dream who was positioned on the top rope.

Dream was able to take on all four Undisputed Era members as the crowd chanted his name. Dream delivered a Super Kick to Cole and nailed Strong with the Dream Valley Driver before he started dancing and posing inside the ring.

Cole will be defending his NXT Championship against Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Portland on Feb. 16. Riddle and Dunne will also get to face O'Reilly and Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championships at the event.

Also on NXT, Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair appeared on the black and gold brand after NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley had dared The Queen to challenge her at WrestleMania 36 on Raw.

Flair had interrupted Bianca Belair who will be facing Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Portland.

Belair did not take kindly to Flair's actions and felt disrespected. Ripley arrived and backed up her future opponent to show that NXT stars stick together against those from Raw and SmackDown.

Ripley and Belair, before Flair could formally make an announcement regarding WrestleMania, attacked the 10-time champion together.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Angel Garza defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott; Dominik Dijakovic defeating Killian Dain; Mercedes Martinez defeating Kacy Catanzaro; NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defeating Tyler Breeze; and Finn Balor getting into a war of words with his TakeOver: Portland opponent Johnny Gargano.