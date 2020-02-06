Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice says she was "totally fine" with Joe Giudice partying with other women in the wake of their split.

The 47-year-old television personality reacted to photos of Joe Giudice getting close to other women in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"I was happy for him," Giudice said. "I was totally fine with it. I'm not jealous, and I made it OK with our daughters."

Giudice and Joe Giudice have four daughters, Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 15. Giudice said Gia and Milania were initially shocked by the photos.

"They were like, 'Are you kidding me?' I was just like, 'Girls, it's fine. He's living his life.' Because I was fine with it, they were fine with it," Giudice said.

Giudice said it was Joe Giudice who was upset about the photos.

"He was really upset. He didn't even go out that night, he said, because he didn't want our daughters to see that," she said.

TMZ published photos in January of Joe Giudice dancing with a woman by a pool and getting close to two others in a cabana. Giudice and Joe Giudice split in December after 20 years of marriage.

On WWHL, Giudice also addressed Joe Giudice's "disrespectful" treatment of her during recent episodes. She said Joe Giudice treated her the worst while they were filming.

"Listen, he did treat me good, because otherwise I wouldn't have stayed married to him all those years," she said.

"I have to say, the nastiest he ever was was on the show," she added. "I don't know, he had this whole macho attitude when he was being filmed, that I hated."