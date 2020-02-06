Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy is engaged to be married.

The 32-year-old television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Alex Kavanagh, in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"2/4/20, a day I'll never forget. We're boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft #ToKavAndToHold," Murphy wrote.

Kavanagh, a professional drone pilot from Australia, confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Life is pretty crazy when all the stars align and the right person comes into your life at the right time just when you need it. Never give up on love," he said.

Murphy and Kavanagh have been dating for over 18 months. The couple first met when Murphy brought a drone to Kavanagh to be repaired.

"Words can't really begin to describe well enough the deep love and friendship Lesley and I have. I truly wish everyone could find true love and connection and respect for each other that we have," Kavanagh said.

"Lesley, I love you with all my heart and can't wait to share the rest of our lives together," he added.

Murphy's fellow Bachelor Nation alums Ali Fedotowsky, Caila Quinn and Desiree Hartsock were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations girlie!!!!!! So happy for you," Fedotowsky wrote.

"Congratulations! This is so exciting," Hartsock added. "When it comes time to say yes to the dress, we got you girl!"

Murphy called Kavanagh her "other half" while celebrating Kavanagh's birthday in a post in January.

"Happiest of birthdays to my other half, my roommate, my travel buddy, my barista, my @drone.pilot! Life with you is magical, kinda like making out in a bird's nest in Bali. Thanks for making life so much fun," she wrote.

Murphy competed in Sean Lowe's season of The Bachelor and later appeared on Bachelor Winter Games. She previously dated her Bachelor Winter Games co-star Dean Unglert, from whom she split in 2018.