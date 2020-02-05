Feb. 5 (UPI) -- E! announced on Wednesday that Season 5 of Total Bellas will be arriving on April 9 at 10 p.m. EDT.

The network also released a trailer for the new season featuring Nikki Bella enjoying her relationship with Dancing with the Stars alum Artem Chigvintsev while Brie Bella tries to find a balance between work and home with her husband, WWE star Daniel Bryan.

"I have never in my life had such a passionate connection with someone," Nikki Bella says in the clip about Chigvintsev.

The new season will also tackle Nikki Bella getting engaged to Chigvintsev and the twins both getting pregnant at the same time. This will mark Nikki Bella's first child while Brie Bella shares 2-year-old daughter Birdie with Bryan.

Total Bellas is a spinoff series of Total Divas that launched in 2016. The Bella Twins have since retired from in-ring action in WWE.