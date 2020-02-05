"The Falcon and the Winter Solider" star Anthony Mackie. The Marvel series will be released in August. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

"The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal. Season 2 of the "Star Wars" series will be released in October. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- The Mandalorian Season 2 will be coming to Disney+ in October, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during an earnings call.

Iger also stated on Tuesday that the Star Wars series starring Pedro Pascal as a masked bounty hunter will go beyond Season 2 and that spinoff shows are being considered.

The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau and launched with the Disney+ streaming service in November. The space adventure gained attention for it's introduction of a young, Yoda-like character who has been deemed Baby Yoda by fans.

Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte and Werner Herzog starred in the first season, among others.

Iger said Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be coming to Disney+ in August with WandaVision set for December.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will star Anthony Mackie as Falcon, set to take on the mantle of Captain America following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan returns as the Winter Soldier.

WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, will follow the Marvel duo as they attempt to live a normal life together.

A teaser trailer for the Marvel shows was released during Super Bowl LIV on Sunday and featured Wanda and Vision moving between different time periods with Wanda even donning her Scarlet Witch costume.