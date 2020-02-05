Feb. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix is unveiling its cast for the new horror series Midnight Mass.

The streaming service announced in a tweet Wednesday that Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel, Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas and Michael Trucco will star in the new series.

Midnight Mass hails from The Haunting of Hill House creators Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy. The show centers on an island community that experiences miraculous events and frightening omens following the arrival of a mysterious priest.

Flanagan will direct all seven episodes and co-executive produce the show with Macy. Production begins in Vancouver, B.C., in the spring.

Midnight Mass is the latest project to emerge from Flanagan and Macy's multi-year deal with Netflix. The pair are also creating a new season of The Haunting of Hill House, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor.

"Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy are masterful at creating authentically frightening stories that leave audiences on the edge of their seats but unable to look away," Netflix vice president of originals Cindy Holland said in 2019.

Gilford is known for playing Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights, while Linklater portrayed Matthew Kimble on The New Adventures of Old Christine. Siegel and Gish played Theodora and Clara in The Haunting of Hill House.