Feb. 5 (UPI) -- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will tackle the beloved Disney film Beauty and the Beast in Season 2.

Disney+ announced the news with a teaser video Wednesday featuring HSMTMTS stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé and Frankie Rodriguez.

The teaser shows the HSMTMTS cast performing the titular Beauty and the Beast theme song.

"Season 2. Coming soon. Will you be our guest? #HSMTMTS," the post reads.

Season 2 is expected to debut in late 2020. The season will feature iconic songs from Beauty and the Beast and High School Musical, along with new original songs.

"The outpouring of love and support for Season 1 has been incredibly exciting and I'm thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in Season 2," series creator Tim Federle said in a statement.

HSMTMTS is inspired by Disney Channel's High School Musical movies, which starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale. The series follows a new group of students at East High School, who stage High School Musical: The Musical in Season 1.

HSMTMTS premiered on Disney+ in November. The streaming service is also developing a new season of The Mandalorian and the new series WandaVision and Loki, based on the Marvel Comics characters.