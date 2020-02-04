Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is going to be a mom of four.

The 27-year-old television personality announced Tuesday that she's pregnant with her fourth child.

Lowry already has three sons: Isaac, 9, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 2, with Chris Lopez.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote on Instagram. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Us Weekly said Lowry is expecting with Lopez, her on-again, off-again boyfriend, although Lowry has yet to confirm the identity of her unborn baby's father.

Lowry had said on the Teen Mom 2 reunion in December that Lopez wasn't a part of her family's life.

"There's no co-parenting right now," she said. "Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. And I know he will see Lux when the time is right."

Lowry addressed the ups and downs of her relationship with Lopez in an interview with Us Weekly's Watch with Us podcast in January 2019.

"Chris and I are always together even when we're not together, if that makes sense," she said. "Chris is a huge part of my life."

Marroquin, Lowry's ex-husband, got engaged to Lauren Comeau in June.

Lowry came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom 2. The show co-stars Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.