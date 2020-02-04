Jon Voight arrives on the red carpet at HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" New York premiere at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center in 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Showtime said Tuesday it has canceled its drama Ray Donovan after seven seasons.

"After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime," the cable network said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, show-runner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work."

The news arrives as Showtime is wrapping up its other long-running series Homeland and Shameless.

Cast member Dash Mihok -- who played Brendan "Bunchy" Donovan -- mourned on Twitter the cancellation of Ray Donovan.

"It's with a super heavy heart that I have to say #RayDonovan will not be coming back. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to work on this show. You all have embraced us in ways I could never imagine," Mihok tweeted.

"You opened your Sunday nights and your hearts to this crazy dysfunctional family of characters and I/We are so extremely grateful for every minute we got to share with you. Thank you to my incredible cast and to the best crew on both coasts," he added.

"I Love you and have Loved this experience I will cherish forever. Thank you again to all for tuning in and being part of our family all these years. #Farewell #Love #Gratitude," Mihok concluded.

Season 7 of the show about a fixer for the rich and powerful ended on Jan. 19. The ensemble also included Alan Alda, Zach Grenier, Eddie Marsan, Pooch Hall, Kerris Dorsey and Graham Rogers.

The series was created by Ann Biderman.