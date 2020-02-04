Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Finneas, the older brother and frequent collaborator of Billie Eilish, showcased for Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show the everyday sounds he used in her songs including "Bad Guy."

"I mean, because computers and everything have gotten so much cheaper and more accessible, I feel like a lot of music producers have the same toolbox," Finneas said on Monday about why he incorporates everyday sounds into her songs.

"And I think like to me, as a producer, I always want something to set my stuff apart," he continued before Fallon played for the audience a drill sound Eilish recorded at the dentist that Finneas then put into her song "Bury a Friend."

Finneas, on "Bad Guy," added in the unique rhythmic sound crosswalks make in Australia when it's safe to walk that he recorded.

Finneas also discussed how he is working with his sister on the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

The 22-year-old could not discuss any details about the song, but said it will be released soon and that No Time To Die is great.

Finneas is a songwriter, performer and producer who has also worked with Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and Halsey, among others. He released his EP Blood Harmony in October and performed his song "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" on the Tonight Show stage.