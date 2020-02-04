Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Altered Carbon Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the season Tuesday featuring Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned private investigator.

Mackie succeeds Joel Kinnaman, who played Kovacs in Season 1. The series takes place in a future where a person's memories and consciousness can be transferred to a new body, known as a sleeve, after death.

The preview shows Kovacs (Mackie) approach a broken mirror as scenes from his past flash on the screen.

"This is a ghost story. Technology has conquered death. Within this future comes endless past. We are trailed by specters. They cling to us like shadows. But if you chase after your ghosts... you just might become one," he says.

Netflix also shared first-look photos for the season Tuesday on Twitter.

Altered Carbon is spun up and re-sleeved for season 2. Are you ready for your exclusive first look? #AlteredCarbon pic.twitter.com/NQzP31QtKX— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 4, 2020

Season 2 will feature returning stars Chris Conner and Renée Elise Goldsberry, along with newcomer Lela Loren. Kinnaman, James Purefoy and Martha Higareda starred in the first season.

Altered Carbon is based on the Richard K. Morgan novel of the same name. Laeta Kalogridis created the series and serves as co-showrunner with Steve Blackman.

Season 2 starts streaming Feb. 27.

Mackie is known for playing Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He last portrayed the character in Avengers: Endgame, which opened in theaters in April.