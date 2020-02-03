Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Marvel showcased the first footage from its upcoming slate of television shows, including WandaVision, during Super Bowl LIV.

The 30-second clip, released on Sunday, also included the first looks at The Falcon and the Winter Solider and Loki.

WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany as Vision, features the Marvel duo attempting to live a normal life together.

Wanda and Vision are seen in the trailer moving between different time periods with Wanda even donning her Scarlet Witch costume.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider footage briefly features Anthony Mackie's Falcon training with Captain America's shield following the events of Avengers: Endgame. Sebastian Stan's Winter Solider also makes an apperance.

The Loki segment features Tom Hiddleston once again as the title character following Avengers: Endgame.

"I'm gonna burn this place to the ground," he says while being seemingly held captive.

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Solider are expected to arrive for Disney+ in 2020 with Loki arriving in 2021.

Owen Wilson recently joined the cast of Loki in an undisclosed role.