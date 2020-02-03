Feb. 3 (UPI) --

Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series I Am Not Okay with This.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer Monday featuring Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Olef as high school classmates Sydney and Stanley.

The preview shows Stanley (Olef) pick up Sydney (Lillis) as she walks to school through their small town. The clip ends with a shot of the pair driving together in Stanley's yellow car.

I Am Not Okay with This is based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name. The series follows Sydney as she navigates high school and her newfound superhuman powers.

Netflix previously shared first-look photos of Lillis and Olef. The show co-stars Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong and Richard Ellis.

I Am Not Okay with This hails from Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the [Expletive] World) and Christy Hall. Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (Stranger Things) serve as executive producers.

Lillis and Olef are known for playing Beverly and Stanley in It and its sequel, It: Chapter Two.

I Am Not Okay with This starts streaming Feb. 26.