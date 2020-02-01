Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo posted on Instagram that he is recovering from serious mouth surgery related to an ongoing health condition.

"Surgery number 4! This is a big one! To learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition you can go to ccdsmiles.org," the 17-year-old actor captioned Thursday's photo of him in a hospital bed, giving the thumb's up sign.

A day later, Matarazzo offered an update.

"Though my expression in this picture may not show it, the surgery was a complete success. This was such A big one, it may be the last one I need. Hopefully at least. Those who suffer from Cleidocranial Dysplasia usually have Supernumerary teeth, which are extra teeth that grow in the gums." he explained, alongside another photo of him in the hospital, this time with his face bandaged.

"I've had several surgeries to extract these teeth from within my gums and help expose the teeth that should have already grown in considering my age," he added. "In this surgery, the team of amazing medical professionals extracted 14 supernumerary teeth and exposed six of my adult teeth. I was under for four hours. My recovery for the past few days has been great and I can't thank the team that did the surgery enough. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers. It means a lot. Again, if you'd like to learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia, you can go to ccdsmiles.org. Thanks again everyone."

Matarazzo will soon be seen in Season 4 of Stranger Things.