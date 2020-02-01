Owen Wilson is set to co-star in the Disney+ series, "Loki." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Cars and The Royal Tenenbaums actor Owen Wilson is set to star alongside Tom Hiddleston in the Disney+ series, Loki.

The Hollywood Reporter and Comicbook.com reported the casting news Friday, but said no details about Wilson's character were disclosed.

The show will see Hiddleston reprising his Avengers and Thor movie role of the mischievous god Loki.

It is one of several Avengers spinoff series the streaming service is working on, including WandaVision, What If? and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wilson is a frequent collaborator of filmmaker Wes Anderson, co-starring in Fantastic Mr. Fox, The Darjeeling Limited, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Bottle Rocket. His other credits include Midnight in Paris, Wedding Crashers, Zoolander and the Night at the Museum franchise.