Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Shinsuke Nakamura will be defending his Intercontinental Championship against Bran Strowman Friday on a special edition of SmackDown titled Super SmackDown, the WWE announced.

Nakamura has been dodging Strowman for weeks, using his manager Sami Zayn to deny The Monster Among Men a title opportunity on multiple occasions.

Zayn and his other client Cesaro are expected to be at ringside to help Nakamura retain the Intercontinental Championship, which he won in July at Extreme Rules.

WWE has also announced that Super SmackDown will feature Roman Reigns teaming up with his cousins The Usos to take on King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode; Sheamus vs. Shorty G in a Royal Rumble rematch; and a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team match featuring Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, The Revival and The Miz with John Morrison.

The winner of the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team bout will be given a title match against Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day.