Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The Good Place star Ted Danson thinks the series finale was a "perfect goodbye" to the show.

The 72-year-old actor praised the episode Friday on Today after the finale aired Thursday on NBC.

The Good Place was created by Michael Schur and co-starred Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto. Danson said he watched the finale Wednesday with his co-stars.

"We shouldn't be saying this ... It was perfect," Danson said of the episode. "It was an absolutely perfect goodbye."

"It was really lovely, because we had the whole year to say goodbye," he added. "We knew it was ending. We knew that Mike had told his story and didn't want to vamp. He wanted to go out his way."

Danson confirmed he and his wife, actress Mary Steenburgen, once hosted a sleepover for the cast at their house. Steenburgen appears in the Good Place finale.

"Mary had everyone come over," Danson said of the sleepover. "It makes a party even better when you wake up and have coffee and reminisce."

Danson shared a video Thursday on Instagram from his series wrap on set.

"This has been the most beautiful day, which is a reflection of the most beautiful show I've ever been on," he says in the clip. "I will never forget it. Much love."

The Good Place had a four-season run on NBC. The series follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell), a woman who wakes up in the afterlife in a Heaven-like utopia known as "the Good Place."