Jan. 31 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of its new series The Plot Against America.

The network shared a first trailer for the miniseries Thursday, featuring Winona Ryder, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, John Turturro, Anthony Boyle, Azhy Robertson and Caleb Malis.

The series is based on the Philip Roth novel of the same name, which imagines an alternate American history where Charles Lindbergh defeats Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1940 presidential election.

The preview shows Jewish couple Herman (Spector) and Elizabeth (Kazan) face growing anti-Semitism as Lindbergh's power grows.

"There's a lot of hate out there. He knows how to tap into it," Herman says.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth's sister, Evelyn (Ryder), and her husband, Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (Turturro), support Lindbergh, calling him a "hero" and "not an evil man."

The adaptation is created by David Simon and Ed Burns. The pair are best known for their work on the HBO series The Wire.

The Plot Against America premieres March 16.