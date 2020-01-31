Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Locke & Key.

The streaming service shared a sneak peek of the show Friday featuring Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup and Emilia Jones as siblings Bode, Tyler and Kinsey Locke.

The preview shows the Locke siblings move with their mom, Nina (Darby Stanchfield), to their family's ancestral home in Massachusetts following their father's murder.

The Locke siblings meet friends at their new school, one of whom tells Kinsey (Jones) that her house in "the most haunted place in Matheson." The siblings later demonstrate how the house is full of magical keys.

"These keys are dangerous," Tyler (Jessup) says. "We don't know what they unlock."

Netflix shared a first trailer for the series this month that shows a mysterious voice encouraging the Lockes to find and use the magical keys.

Locke & Key is based on the Joe Hill comic book series of the same name. The show hails from Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill, with Hill and Andy Muschietti (Mama) as executive producers.

Locke & Key starts streaming Feb. 7.