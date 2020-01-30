Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new series Queen Sono.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Pearl Thusi as the titluar Queen Sono, a South African spy with a complicated personal life.

The preview shows Sono (Thusi) take on bad guys for the Special Operations Group. She faces off with a powerful new enemy (Kate Liquorish), who instructs her team to learn "everything" about Sono.

Sono completes dangerous missions while also struggling in her personal life.

"I'm just not the kind of person who has good things happen to them," she says.

Netflix previously shared a poster and teaser video that shows Sono sitting on a throne.

Queen Sono is Netflix's first African original series. The show is created by South African actor, comedian and director Kagiso Lediga and co-stars Vuyo Dabula, Sechaba Morojele, Chi Mhende and Loyiso Madinga.

"We believe Queen Sono will kick the door open for more awesome stories from this part of the world," Lediga said in 2018.

Queen Sono starts streaming Feb. 28. Thusi is known for playing Patricia Kopong on The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency and Dayana Mampasi on Quantico.