Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Scorpion actress Katharine McPhee and Take Two actor Eddie Cibrian will star in a new Netflix series.

The streaming service announced in a press release Thursday that it gave a series order to Country Comfort, a new comedy series from The Nanny executive producer Caryn Lucas.

Country Comfort is a 10-episode, multi-cam series that follows Bailey (McPhee), an aspiring country music singer who becomes a nanny for the cowboy Beau (Cibrian) and his five children.

"With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they've been missing," an official synopsis reads. "To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she's been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom."

The new show co-stars Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre. Lucas serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Kelly Park as director.

Netflix confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"Caryn Lucas -- best known for writing Miss Congeniality & executive producing The Nanny -- has created Country Comfort," the post reads.

McPhee came to fame as the runner-up in American Idol Season 5 and released her fifth studio album, I Fall in Love Too Easily, in 2017. She is known for playing Karen on Smash and Paige on Scorpion.

Cibrian is also a singer and actor who portrayed Matt Clark on The Young and the Restless and Cole Deschanel on Sunset Beach. He recently portrayed Eddie on the series Take Two.