Jan. 30 (UPI) -- James Corden addressed the recent controversy surrounding his popular Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show.

The segment has come under fire after a fan uploaded a video showing that a tow truck was pulling Corden's car while he filmed a new installment of Carpool Karaoke with Justin Bieber. The video has earned over 13 million views.

Fans and news outlets then started attacking the late night host for lying about driving the car during Carpool Karaoke.

Corden, on Wednesday, came clean about the sketch series and said that the majority of the time he is driving the car but that a tow truck is used sparingly for safety reasons such as when he is performing a dance routine with a guest.

"I swear to you, 95 percent of the time I really am endangering the live of the world's biggest pop stars," Corden said after admitting that the singers on the series don't actually help him get to work by using a carpool lane.

"I'm sorry that you were so deep into the reality of Carpool Karaoke but it's TV and sometimes we do stuff just for the sake of entertainment," he continued.

Corden laughed and told jokes during his address, taking the criticisms in stride. The 41-year-old ended things by presenting a trailer for Season 3 of Carpool Karaoke: The Series which recently premiered on Apple TV.

The trailer highlighted some of the guests who will be appearing during Season 3 including the cast of Stranger Things, Kesha, Ken Jeong, Jay Leno, Seal and WWE stars The Miz, Nikki and Brie Bella, Daniel Bryan, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.