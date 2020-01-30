Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jason Segel is giving a behind-the-scenes look at his AMC series, Dispatches from Elsewhere.

The network shared "A Look at Season 1" in a video Thursday featuring Segel, the creator and star of the show.

The video opens with footage of Peter (Segel) watching the character Octavio (Richard E. Grant) give an impassioned speech.

"We all share one common wish: That one day it will be revealed that there's been a mistake," Octavio says. "That one day you will learn that you are meant for more. That one day someone will arrive from the mundane nothingness and say the words, 'No, my friend. Not you. You don't belong here. Come with me, you belong with the special ones.'"

Segel and co-star Andre 3000, credited as Andre Benjamin, explain how the characters play a game that is based on real-life events.

"I'm very lucky in that some of this came from a real event that I got to experience," Segel says. "People pulled a flyer on a lamppost and found themselves thrust into an adventure of exploration."

Dispatches from Elsewhere is inspired by the Games of Nonchalance, an alternate reality game that took place in San Francisco from 2008 to 2011. The game was an interactive experience centered around the mysterious Jejune Institute.

Dispatches from Elsewhere co-stars Eve Lindley and Sally Field. AMC said in a press release that the series is "centered around four ordinary people who feel there's something missing in their lives."

"The diverse foursome is brought together by chance -- or perhaps it's by design -- when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious 'Dispatches from Elsewhere' challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic," an official synopsis reads.

Dispatches from Elsewhere will debut with a two-night premiere March 1 and 2.