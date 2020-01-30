Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Blake Lively played Box of Lies with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

The game involved Lively and Fallon taking turns Wednesday describing or lying about the unique items they took out of a set of mystery boxes.

The other contestant, who is separated by a window, then had to guess whether or not their opponent was lying about the item.

Lively went first, obtaining an hourglass that was filled with cereal on one end and milk on the other. The actress described it as a milky time-telling device which Fallon incorrectly stated was a lie.

The late night host then pulled out a rock featuring a painting of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson out of his mystery box. Lively correctly called out his lie about the item being a paperweight featuring Deadpool.

Lively then asked to have the rock so that she could gift it to Johnson who is currently working with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"This will be his like really creepy star gift," Lively said. "I'm going to give it to him and tell him that Ryan hand-painted it for him."

Lively then won the game after she attempted to describe a miniature bird bath of chili which Fallon incorrectly called out as a lie.

Lively will next be seen in action-drama The Rhythm Section, which hits theaters on Friday.