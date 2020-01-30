Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Annie Murphy recruited Kelly Clarkson for a remix of her Schitt's Creek song "A Little Bit Alexis."

Murphy, who plays Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek, recreated the song with Clarkson during Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Murphy originally performed the song as Alexis during an audition for Moira Rose's (Catherine O'Hara) production of Cabaret in Season 5, Episode 8. She sang and danced again before Clarkson joined her onstage.

Clarkson switched up the lyrics to reflect her life.

"I'm a classic bronco / I'm on Texas time / I'm a whole lot of tipsy when I drink fine wine / I got like 20 jobs and I talk a lot / I'm a whole lot married / My man's so hot," she sang.

Schitt's Creek is created by Eugene Levy and his son, Dan Levy. The series is in the midst of its sixth and final season on CBC.

Murphy said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was ready to quit acting when she landed her audition for Schitt's Creek.

"Just before Schitt's Creek, things were quite bleak," the actress recalled. "My house had just burnt down, I had like, $3 in my bank account, I hadn't worked in close to two years. And I had just blown my very first screen test -- like blown it, blown it, blown it."

"I found myself crying in the Pacific Ocean, a very snotty cry, and the universe was like, 'Don't do this anymore. This is not for you!'" she said. "But then, two days later, I got the audition for Schitt's Creek."

Schitt's Creek is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the GLAAD Media Awards. In addition, Dan Levy will receive the Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award in March.