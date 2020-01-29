Samantha Morton, Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus and Danai Guirira appeared in "The Walking Dead" key art ahead of the show's Season 10 return. Photo courtesy of AMC

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- AMC is teasing the return of The Walking Dead Season 10.

The network shared key art for the season in a press release Wednesday ahead of the show's mid-season premiere.

The promo photos feature Samantha Morton as Alpha, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Danai Guirira as Michonne.

Alpha (Morton) is depicted in an intense moment, while Carol (McBride) is seen swinging with her brass knuckles on. Daryl (Reedus) wields two daggers, while Michonne (Guirira) grasps her katana.

The mid-season premiere airs February 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Season 10 co-stars Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes, Ross Marquand as Aaron and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

"The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potential deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks," an official synopsis reads.

"Through this conflict and all they've lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again."

"But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom."

The Walking Dead is based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name. The series was renewed in October for an 11th season, with Lauren Cohan to return as Maggie Greene.