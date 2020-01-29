Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Duane "Dog" Chapman appears to propose to Moon Angell, a family friend and his rumored girlfriend, in a new video.

Dr. Mehmet Oz shared a preview of the Feb. 3 episode of The Dr. Oz Show on Tuesday that shows Chapman, 66, asking Angell to marry him.

"Moon Angell, will you marry me?" Chapman says in the clip.

The preview also shows Chapman addressing Angell's presence in his life.

"I'm a lot happier with her around," Chapman says.

The apparent proposal comes seven months after the death of Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman. Beth Chapman died at age 51 in June following a battle with cancer.

Chapman's daughter Lyssa Chapman appeared to react to the Dr. Oz Show clip Tuesday on Twitter.

"I will not tweet. I willll not tweet I will not tweet. I will not tweet," Lyssa Chapman wrote.

"If you didn't come from a healthy family, make sure a healthy family comes from you," she added.

Lyssa Chapman paid tribute to Beth Chapman, her late stepmom, on Instagram in December. She appeared to criticize Angell in a since-deleted tweet this month.

"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do? If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho," Lyssa Chapman wrote.

Chapman previously said in an interview with People that he promised Beth Chapman he would never marry again.

Chapman and his family came to fame on the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter and now star on the WGN America show Dog's Most Wanted.