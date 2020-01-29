Jan. 29 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way alums Tiffany Franco and Ronald Smith are headed for divorce.

Franco announced her split from Smith in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"Unfortunately I have to announce that Ronald and I will be separating. I wanted to be the first to let you know rather than hiding it and putting on a facade for social media," Franco wrote.

"Thank you guys for following our story we really love each other but some things are just irreparable. We both deserve much better than what we can offer at the moment," she said. "Lots of love from us."

Smith, who is living in South Africa, appeared to accuse Franco of cheating in a since-deleted post.

"Thank you for following our story but unfortunately it just didn't work for me. I'll be filing for divorce since in [South Africa] since she isn't even registered in USA as married. Talk about adultery," he wrote.

Franco denied she was unfaithful in another post on Instagram Stories.

"When a toxic person can no longer manipulate you they will try to manipulate the way other see you. Truer words have never been spoken," Franco wrote.

"I wish nothing but good things for Ronald but I won't waste one more second being taken for granted and being unhappy," she said. "I never cheated that is what I'm assuming is an attempt at trying to make me seem like the cause of the separation."

Franco met Smith during a trip to South Africa and moved to the country to marry him, as seen on the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Franco has a son, Daniel, from a previous relationship, and gave birth to a daughter with Smith, Carley Rose, in July.

Smith had nothing but praise for Franco in an Instagram post Jan. 19.

"I trully with out a doubt have the cutest and most beautiful wife @tiffanyfrancosmith and blessed with 2 gorgeous kids," he wrote.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a spinoff of the TLC series 90 Day Fiancé. The show follows couples where the American partner moves to the other partner's home country.