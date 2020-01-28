Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet at 'The Dark Tower' premiere in July 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Matthew McConaughey will star in and executive produce FX's "Redeemer" from creator Nic Pizzolatto. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey is reteaming with True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto on a new FX drama series titled Redeemer.

Pizzolatto created the series and is executive producing along with McConaughey who is also starring.

Pizzolatto has signed an overall production deal with Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions while McConaughey has signed a first-look production deal with FX Productions.

Redeemer, inspired by author Patrick Coleman's novel The Churchgoer, will star McConaughey as a former minister turned security guard who is searching for a missing woman in Texas. The search will lead McConaughey's character into a criminal conspiracy as his past and present collide.

McConaughey and Pizzolatto previously collaborated on the first season of HBO's True Detective which earned 12 Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for McConaughey.

"I'm very excited at the opportunity to work with Matthew again, and really grateful and thrilled to have the chance to create new shows for Fox 21 and FX," Pizzolatto said in a statement.