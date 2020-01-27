Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the 3DCG anime series Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

The streaming service shared a first trailer Monday for the animated series featuring the voices of Atsushi Nakanaka as Major Motoko Kusanagi, Akio Takatsuka as Bato and Hirota Takaji as Togusa.

The preview shows Major (Nakanaka) and her Section 9 team take on missions amid a new "Sustainable War." Major faces off with a post-human, a being with incredible physical and mental abilities.

"In the year 2045, the world has entered a 'Sustainable War' and the former members of Japan's elite Section 9 are suddenly confronted with a being who possesses tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities," Netflix tweeted.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is based on the Masamune Shirow manga Ghost in the Shell, which inspired several previous movies and TV shows. Scarlett Johansson starred in the live-action 2017 film Ghost in the Shell.

SAC_2045 refers to the 2002 Kenji Kamiyama anime series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. Kamiyama returns to direct Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, with Shinji Aramaki.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is the first adaptation to feature 3DCG animation, which has proved divisive among fans. The trailer had twice as many dislikes as likes as of Monday morning.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 premieres in April.