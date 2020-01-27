Jan. 27 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Jenna Cooper is going to be a mom.

The television personality announced on Instagram that she's expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Karl Hudson IV.

Cooper shared a slideshow of photos that included two baby bump pictures and a snapshot of her pet pig with a sign that read, "I'm going to be a pig sister! May 2020."

"Dear Baby, I hope you know that I already love you more than I could have imagined possible. I hope you chase all of your dreams, and I'll be there supporting you the whole way," Cooper captioned the post.

"I hope you get my spirit and sense of humor, and never stop laughing. I hope you get your dad's thoughtfulness and work ethic, and never stop being curious. I hope you can ignore the negativity of the world, and always stand up for yourself. I hope you love Jesus with all your heart, and never forget how special you are. See you in a few months," she said. "Love, Mommy."

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Christen Whitney and Erica Rose were among those to congratulate Cooper in the comments.

"Congratulations beautiful," Whitney wrote.

"So excited for you!" Rose said.

Cooper and Hudson are vacationing in Turks and Caicos. Cooper had gone public with her relationship with Hudson in an Instagram post last week.

"Soo this is Karl. I met his a year ago, and now I can't imagine life without him. He has shown me what it's like to be with a real man. With real morals. And with an unselfish and loving heart, and I'm never going back," Cooper wrote.

"We have traveled the world together and up until now he has always been the man behind the camera ;) But here you have it.. this is the guy inspiring all my big smiles and dreams. The one who didn't care what show I was on, what drama was made up about me, or how many broken pieces of my heart he had to glue back together," she said.

Cooper competed in Arie Luyendyk, Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She went on to star in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5.