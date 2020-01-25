Idina Menzel sits beside her star during a double Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiling ceremony in Los Angeles on November 19. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Elton John performs on stage for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour in New York City on March 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"Harriet" star Cynthia Erivo is set to sing at the Oscars ceremony on Feb. 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Cynthia Erivo, Elton John and Idina Menzel are confirmed as singers for next month's Oscars ceremony honoring excellence in film.

Also expected to take the stage at the Feb. 9 gala are Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman.

All of the artists are competing in the Best Song Oscar category.

"We're excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars," Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain -- producers of the ABC telecast -- said in a press release.

Newman will perform "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, while John will sing "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman; Metz will sing "I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough; Menzel will sing "Into the Unknown" from Frozen II; and Erivo will sing "Stand Up" from Harriet.

There will be no host at the Oscars for a second, consecutive year.