Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Sting appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and discussed how excited he is for his upcoming Las Vegas residency as it will give the musician a personal space to perform in.

"Actually having your own room, your own space is something I'm really looking forward to because I can create my world there. Invite people into my world," the rockstar said on Thursday.

Sting said that his Las Vegas shows will be different from his normal concerts.

"Normally I do my shows, it's just music and it's really good lights. It's a good show but there's no theatrical element. So I am going to explore that thing, have a dancer or two, some fantastic scenery," he said.

Sting will be performing 16 shows in Las Vegas from May 22 until Sept. 2.

Sting also discussed his musical The Last Ship which is on tour in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C., St. Paul, Minn., and Detroit. The Last Ship is inspired by his childhood growing up near a shipyard.

"One day I realized I'd been given a gift. I was born in this epic landscape, surreal industrial landscape that had an amazing effect on me. The symbolism of ships and what those men did, it really stayed with me, it made me who I am," Sting said.

"So as a debt to my community I wanted to honor them with a story that honored them," he continued.