Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy expressed how proud he is of the show on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and how it felt to have billboards featuring two men kissing to promote the series.

"I think our show has ultimately been an expression of love in all of its iterations," Dan Levy said on Thursday following a question from the fan about the billboards.

"I think you know to celebrate this last season with a giant two-story billboard of two men kissing on Sunset Boulevard is the most badass move we could have possible made," he continued.

"So yeah, it was a big moment for me and ultimately it comes down to just networks supporting these voices and these stories," Dan Levy said. "Most networks would not be putting those billboards up. That's just a fact."

Schitt's Creek recently kicked off its sixth and final season on Pop TV. Dan Levy, who portrays David, was joined by his co-stars Eugene Levy (Johnny), Catherine O'Hara (Moira) and Annie Murphy (Alexis) on Watch What Happens Live.

Dan Levy created the series with his dad Eugene Levy and said he came out to his parents at 18-years-old. It happened after his mother asked him about it over lunch.

"We knew for the longest time and we were waiting and then mom couldn't wait any longer," Eugene Levy said about his son coming out.