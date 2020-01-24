Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Courteney Cox shared a glimpse of the Friends cast's "last supper."

The 55-year-old actress shared a throwback photo Thursday on Instagram that was taken at a cast dinner prior to filming the final episode of Friends, titled "The Last One."

The picture shows Cox and co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc gathered around a table of food. The photo was taken exactly 16 years ago Thursday.

"'The Last Supper' before taping 'The Last One' on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends," Cox, who played Monica Geller on Friends, captioned the post.

Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green, responded in the comments with three sobbing emojis. Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, wrote, "Awwww" with a heart and doughnut emoji.

Friends had a 10-season run on NBC from 1994 to 2004. A reunion special featuring the full cast and series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman is reportedly in the works at HBO Max.

The Friends cast had an unofficial reunion in October, as seen in a photo that Aniston shared as her first Instagram post. Cox, Aniston and Kudrow had a mini-reunion this month.

Cox most recently appeared in a cameo on Modern Family. In 2018, she guest starred as Jen Wagner on Shameless.