Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Shrill star Aidy Bryant is sharing details about Season 2.

The 32-year-old actress and comedian discussed the Hulu series Friday on Today, the same day as the Season 2 premiere.

Bryant plays struggling journalist Annie Easton on the show. She said the new season picks up after Annie's "epiphany" and follows the character as she lives for herself and practices self-love.

"It's basically about a woman who's spent her entire life trying to make herself smaller, both physically and mentally in a lot of ways. To just not make any waves and be liked," Bryant said of Annie.

"Basically, she gets fed up and she's like, I can't do this anymore. I have to start living my life for myself and not hating myself. The first season is kind of about that," she added. "The second season is sort of her post-epiphany. She's trying to really put it into practice, which isn't easy."

Shrill is based on the Lindy West memoir Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman, and co-stars Lolly Adefope, Luka Jones and John Cameron Mitchell. The series is produced by Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks.

Bryant celebrated in April after Shrill was renewed for a second season.

"thanks for all your love and support of the show," she tweeted.

Bryant also stars on the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. She appeared with former One Direction singer Harry Styles in a sketch in November where Styles plays a dog that becomes human.