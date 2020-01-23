Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Keith Lee took on Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era for the North American Championship on WWE NXT.

The main event on Wednesday featured the powerful Lee having to deal with all of Strong's Undisputed Era teammates including NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Strong pulled out all the stops to defeat Lee, hitting his opponent with an Avalanche Olympic Slam, but Lee kept powering through.

Lee, after previously dispatching of Cole, O'Reilly and Fish with punches, nailed Strong with the Big Bang Catastrophe for the three count, earning him the North American Championship.

The Undisputed Era were then greeted by Imperium of NXT UK which is led by United Kingdom Champion Walter.

Imperium starred down The Undisputed Era from a balcony before they came down and brawled with their rivals. The two factions will battle at World's Collide on Saturday, which pits NXT against NXT UK.

Imperium, which also consists of Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, had earlier prevented O'Reilly and Fish from advancing to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, helping The Grizzled Young Veterans to win.

The Grizzled Young Veterans will be taking on Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne in the final, who defeated Aichner and Barthel to advance.

Also on WWE NXT, Toni Storm and Io Shirai had their bout cut short after Bianca Belair attacked Storm in the middle of the match.

NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley joined in on the ensuing fight that took place between all four women. Storm came out on top at the end and held up Ripley's title.

Ripley will be defending the NXT Women's Championship against Storm at World's Collide with Belair then set to face the winner in a future match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Finn Balor defeating Joaquin Wilde; and Shayna Baszler defeating Shotzi Blackheart.