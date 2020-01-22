HBO Max has assembled a star-studded voice cast for its new royal-themed cartoon series, "The Prince." Photo courtesy of HBO Max

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Lord of the Rings icon Orlando Bloom and Game of Thrones alum Iwan Rheon will lend their voices to animated royal siblings Harry and William in the HBO Max series, The Prince.

The satirical cartoon will be from the perspective of British Prince William's 6-year-old son, George, who will be voiced by Gary Janetti.

The vocal cast will also include Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen and Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth II.

Janetti -- whose credits include Family Guy and Will & Grace -- created The Prince.

"We're so excited to bring the world Gary's created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know -- that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement Tuesday. "We can't wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square."

"I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne," added Janetti.

Janetti is also working with the soon-to-launch streaming service on the travel docu-series, Gary Go To...

Prince Harry and his wife announced earlier this month that they are stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family and plan to divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.