Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will return for Season 9 of "American Ninja Warrior," slated to air on NBC this summer. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- NBC has renewed American Ninja Warrior for a ninth season.

Production on the next edition of the obstacle-course competition series is expected to begin in the spring and the show will return to the network's lineup in the summer.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will be back as hosts, along with sideline reporter Zuri Hall.

"It's official, American ⁦@ninjawarrior⁩ is BACK! This year, ⁦we are coming to LA ⁦@UniStudios⁩, Washington, DC ⁦@DCArmoury⁩ & St Louis ⁦@AmericasCenter⁩. @Akbar_Gbaja⁩ ⁦@ZuriHall & I are jumping for joy!" Iseman tweeted.

National finals will take place in Las Vegas and the winner of the competition will take home $1 million.

If no winner is crowned, the contestant to go the farthest in the finals will get $100,000.